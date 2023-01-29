 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship: Travis Kelce will play

Kansas City and Cincinnati have released their inactive player lists for the AFC Championship.

By John Dixon
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As expected, tight end Travis Kelce (back) will dress for the game. So will wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow). But wide receiver Justin Watson (illness) and will not dress.

Kelce, Watson and Hardman were all listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report. Fortson didn’t appear on the final report because he was still on the team’s Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list. The team activated him to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

With Fortson active, tight end Blake Bell will not play.

Also on Saturday, Kansas City elevated practice squad wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the roster. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Kemp is active for the contest, but Smith-Marsette will not dress.

The Bengals have also released their list of inactives. As we expected, guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and tackle Jonah Williams (knee) will sit this one out.

Both Cappa and Williams had been declared out on the week’s final injury report. Cincinnati did not list any players as questionable for Sunday’s matchup.

Cincinnati has elevated quarterback Jake Browning and tackle Isaiah Prince for the game. Browning will not dress, but Prince will be available to play.

