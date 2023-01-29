Filed under: Chiefs vs. Bengals: Second half discussion By John Dixon@Arrowheadphones Jan 29, 2023, 7:05pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chiefs vs. Bengals: Second half discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images The AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals continues. What are you thinking during the second half? If you need the first half discussion, here it is. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...