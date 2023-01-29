 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Travis Kelce ‘expected to play’ in AFC Championship vs. Bengals

After a little bit of a scare on Friday, it sounds as if Kelce is good to go.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon Updated
/ new
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce popped up on the final AFC Championship injury report due to a back issue.

The good news for the Chiefs is that the tight end practiced fully on Friday. However, he carries a questionable tag ahead of the title game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But more good news for the Chiefs emerged late Saturday night — courtesy of ESPN’s NFL insider, Adam Schefter.

Schefter said that despite Kelce experiencing back spasms to close out the practice week, he was still “expected to play” against the Bengals. Kelce didn’t miss a game this regular season, compiling 110 catches for more than 1,300 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns. Kelce had 152 targets on the season, 51 more than the next Chief (JuJu Smith-Schuster).

UPDATE 1:39 p.m. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Kelce will be a “game-time decision.”

Kelce had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) are also questionable headed into Sunday’s game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is good to go.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride