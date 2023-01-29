Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce popped up on the final AFC Championship injury report due to a back issue.

The good news for the Chiefs is that the tight end practiced fully on Friday. However, he carries a questionable tag ahead of the title game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But more good news for the Chiefs emerged late Saturday night — courtesy of ESPN’s NFL insider, Adam Schefter.

Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game after experiencing back spasms during practice last week, is expected to play vs. the Bengals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

Schefter said that despite Kelce experiencing back spasms to close out the practice week, he was still “expected to play” against the Bengals. Kelce didn’t miss a game this regular season, compiling 110 catches for more than 1,300 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns. Kelce had 152 targets on the season, 51 more than the next Chief (JuJu Smith-Schuster).

UPDATE 1:39 p.m. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Kelce will be a “game-time decision.”

Travis Kelce is a game-time decision after injuring his back at practice on Friday.@JayGlazer has the latest updates on Mahomes and Kelce before today's AFC Championship game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cH5Ca7x6yw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

Kelce had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) are also questionable headed into Sunday’s game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is good to go.