Chiefs vs. Bengals: How to watch AFC Championship, game time, streaming, and more

The Game
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship game for the fifth consecutive season — and for the second straight year, their opponent will be the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.
In a postgame ceremony, the winner will receive the Lamar Hunt Trophy as the champion of the American Football Conference. That team will then represent the AFC in the NFL championship: Super Bowl LVII. That game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Since head coach Andy Reid took over the Chiefs in 2013, these two teams have met five times. Kansas City won just one of those games — a 45-10 victory during Patrick Mahomes’ first year as the team’s starting quarterback. Since Zac Taylor became Cincinnati’s head coach in 2019, the teams have met three times: once in last season’s AFC title game and in two regular-season matchups: one in 2021 and one in 2022. The Bengals won all three of those matchups by just three points.
The Chiefs are coming off a 27-20 Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead a week ago Saturday. Last Sunday, the Bengals collected a 27-10 road win in their Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills.
The quarterbacks for each team are the faces of their franchises.
The Associated Press is very likely to name Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for 2022. He won that same award in 2018 during his first season as the Chiefs’ starter. For the current season, he’s already been selected to the AP’s first-team All Pro squad (and named to his fifth Pro Bowl) after leading the league in passing yards (5,250), touchdowns (41), touchdown pass percentage (6.3%) and QBR (77.6).
In 2022 — his third NFL season — Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow was named to his first Pro Bowl after ranking fifth in passing yardage (4,475), second in passing touchdowns (35), fourth in touchdown pass percentage (5.8%) and 10th in QBR (58.7).
Nuts and bolts
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, January 29, 2023
- Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy and 20, winds N at 12 mph
- Matchup history: 17-14 Bengals (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -1.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Ron Torbert (62), umpire Ramon George (128), down judge Kent Payne (79), line judge Jeff Seeman (45), field judge Tom Hill (97), side judge Boris Cheek (41), back judge Todd Prukop (30), replay official Roddy Ames and replay assistant Joe Wollan.
- Pageantry: Colors: Kansas City Fire Department. National Anthem: U.S. Navy veteran Generald Wilson. Halftime: Rapper Fat Joe. Flyover: Four T-38s from Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Noster, Missouri. Drum Deck Honoree: Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.
- Television broadcast: with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Jay Feely — plus Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn — on KCTV (CBS/5-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, WKRC (CBS/12-Cincinnati) and CBS affiliates nationwide.
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Paramount+
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Bengals radio broadcast: with Dan Hoard, Dave Lapham and Wayne Box Miller on WLW (700 AM-Cincinnati), WCKY (1530 AM-Cincinnati), WEBN (102.7 FM-Cincinnati) and Bengals Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 227
- Enemy SB Nation site: Cincy Jungle
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
- Facebook: Please like us!
What you need to know in the stadium
- Parking lots open: 1 p.m.
- Stadium gates open: 3:30 p.m.
- Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.
- Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.
- Clear bags, permitted items: Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.
- COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.
2022 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 11
|@Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|Won
44-21
|Wk
2
|Thu
Sep 15
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 25
|@Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis
|Lost
20-17
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 2
|@Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
Tampa
|Won
41-31
|Wk
5
|Mon
Oct 10
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
30-29
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 16
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
24-20
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 23
|@49ers
|Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
|Won
44-23
|Wk
8
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 6
|Titans
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
20-17 OT
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 13
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-17
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 20
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|Won
30-27
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 27
|Rams
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
26-10
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 4
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|Lost
27-24
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 11
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|Won
34-28
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 18
|@Texans
|NRG Stadium
Houston
|Won
30-24 OT
|Wk
16
|Sat
Dec 24
|Seahawks
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
24-10
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 1
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
18
|Sat
Jan 7
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|Won
31-13
|Wk
19
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
20
|Sat
Jan 21
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-20
|Wk
21
|Sun
Jan 29
|Bengals
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
5:30 PM
Loading comments...