Chiefs vs. Bengals: How to watch AFC Championship, game time, streaming, and more

The Game

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship game for the fifth consecutive season — and for the second straight year, their opponent will be the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

In a postgame ceremony, the winner will receive the Lamar Hunt Trophy as the champion of the American Football Conference. That team will then represent the AFC in the NFL championship: Super Bowl LVII. That game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Since head coach Andy Reid took over the Chiefs in 2013, these two teams have met five times. Kansas City won just one of those games — a 45-10 victory during Patrick Mahomes’ first year as the team’s starting quarterback. Since Zac Taylor became Cincinnati’s head coach in 2019, the teams have met three times: once in last season’s AFC title game and in two regular-season matchups: one in 2021 and one in 2022. The Bengals won all three of those matchups by just three points.

The Chiefs are coming off a 27-20 Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead a week ago Saturday. Last Sunday, the Bengals collected a 27-10 road win in their Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills.

The quarterbacks for each team are the faces of their franchises.

The Associated Press is very likely to name Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for 2022. He won that same award in 2018 during his first season as the Chiefs’ starter. For the current season, he’s already been selected to the AP’s first-team All Pro squad (and named to his fifth Pro Bowl) after leading the league in passing yards (5,250), touchdowns (41), touchdown pass percentage (6.3%) and QBR (77.6).

In 2022 — his third NFL season — Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow was named to his first Pro Bowl after ranking fifth in passing yardage (4,475), second in passing touchdowns (35), fourth in touchdown pass percentage (5.8%) and 10th in QBR (58.7).

Nuts and bolts

What you need to know in the stadium

Parking lots open: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Stadium gates open: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates. Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.

All concession stands and retail points of sale . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only. Clear bags, permitted items: Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.