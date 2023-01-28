Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

Best eliminated AFC team

Most Kansas City fans believe that among the teams already eliminated from the AFC playoffs, the Buffalo Bills have the best shot to contend again in 2023 — but almost three in 10 think the Jacksonville Jaguars will be back in the hunt next season.

Patrick Mahomes on Sunday

It looks like most Chiefs fans think the team’s quarterback will show the effects of his high ankle sprain on Sunday — but not enough to keep him from having a good day against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Killa Trav

Just over one in three Kansas City fans thinks tight end Travis Kelce will be the team’s scoring leader against the Bengals. We should mention that this poll was conducted before Kelce was listed as questionable in the team’s final injury report on Friday... but we’re not sure that would have (or should have) made any difference in the result of this poll. Running back Jerick McKinnon also had strong support.

Bengals vs. Chiefs

By almost a two-to-one margin, NFL fans across the country think the Bengals will walk out of Arrowhead with a victory. So like Cleveland Indians catcher Jake Taylor famously said in the film Major League, there’s only one thing left to do...

49ers vs. Eagles

But almost three in five NFL fans think the home team — the Philadelphia Eagles — will defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC title game.

Neutral site popularity

It’s pretty clear that NFL fans don’t like the idea of neutral-site conference championship games. Fewer than one in six fans support the idea.

Neutral site probability

Still, almost two in five NFL fans think the league will try it anyway. Can we conclude that some fans have become cynical about the NFL’s leadership?

Click here to see other recent survey results. And be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.