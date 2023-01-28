 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff predictions for Sunday’s 49ers-Eagles game

The Chiefs are playing the Bengals on Sunday, but we’re picking the San Francisco-Philadelphia game, too.

San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

It’s the NFL’s Championship Weekend!

Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs will occupy most of our attention as they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. That game will kick off on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

We’ll have our staff’s detailed predictions for that game in an upcoming article.

But for now, let’s consider Sunday’s other game: the NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers (15-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (15-3). which begins at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on FOX —locally on WDAF/4.

Unlike the line for the Bengals-Chiefs game — which has been moving back and forth all week — the odds for the 49ers-Eagle matchup has remained steady. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored by 2.5 points.

Here are our picks for the 49er-Eagles game. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 174-100-6

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (15-4) at Eagles (15-3)?

view results
  • 23%
    49ers
    (14 votes)
  • 76%
    Eagles
    (46 votes)
60 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Week 7 picks 10-4-0
Week 8 picks 11-3-1
Week 9 picks 9-4-0
Week 10 picks 6-8-0
Week 11 picks 9-5-0
Week 12 picks 11-5-0
Week 13 picks 10-4-1
Week 14 picks 6-5-1
Week 15 picks 11-5-0
Week 16 picks 12-4-0
Week 17 picks 10-4-1
Week 18 picks 12-4-0
Week 19 picks 5-1-0
Week 20 picks 4-0-0
Total 174-100-6

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 170 78 1 0.6847
2 2 Conner Helm 142 73 1 0.6597
3 3 Ricko Mendoza 162 86 1 0.6526
4 5 John Dixon 175 95 2 0.6471
5 4 Nate Christensen 160 88 1 0.6446
6 6 Bryan Stewart 179 100 2 0.6406
7 8 Price Carter 135 79 1 0.6302
8 7 Stephen Serda 176 103 2 0.6299
9 10 Pete Sweeney 173 106 2 0.6192
10 9 Jared Sapp 166 102 2 0.6185
11 12 Kramer Sansone 171 108 2 0.6121
12 13 Zach Gunter 151 96 1 0.6109
13 11 Rocky Magaña 160 102 2 0.6098
14 14 Ron Kopp Jr. 156 108 2 0.5902
15 15 Maurice Elston 145 103 1 0.5843
16 16 Matt Stagner 145 108 2 0.5725

