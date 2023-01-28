It’s the NFL’s Championship Weekend!
Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs will occupy most of our attention as they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. That game will kick off on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.
We’ll have our staff’s detailed predictions for that game in an upcoming article.
But for now, let’s consider Sunday’s other game: the NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers (15-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (15-3). which begins at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on FOX —locally on WDAF/4.
Unlike the line for the Bengals-Chiefs game — which has been moving back and forth all week — the odds for the 49ers-Eagle matchup has remained steady. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored by 2.5 points.
Here are our picks for the 49er-Eagles game. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 174-100-6
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (15-4) at Eagles (15-3)?
-
23%
49ers
-
76%
Eagles
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|7-7-2
|Week 2 picks
|8-8-0
|Week 3 picks
|7-9-0
|Week 4 picks
|11-4-0
|Week 5 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 6 picks
|5-9-0
|Week 7 picks
|10-4-0
|Week 8 picks
|11-3-1
|Week 9 picks
|9-4-0
|Week 10 picks
|6-8-0
|Week 11 picks
|9-5-0
|Week 12 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 13 picks
|10-4-1
|Week 14 picks
|6-5-1
|Week 15 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 16 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 17 picks
|10-4-1
|Week 18 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 19 picks
|5-1-0
|Week 20 picks
|4-0-0
|Total
|174-100-6
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Dakota Watson
|170
|78
|1
|0.6847
|2
|2
|Conner Helm
|142
|73
|1
|0.6597
|3
|3
|Ricko Mendoza
|162
|86
|1
|0.6526
|4
|5
|John Dixon
|175
|95
|2
|0.6471
|5
|4
|Nate Christensen
|160
|88
|1
|0.6446
|6
|6
|Bryan Stewart
|179
|100
|2
|0.6406
|7
|8
|Price Carter
|135
|79
|1
|0.6302
|8
|7
|Stephen Serda
|176
|103
|2
|0.6299
|9
|10
|Pete Sweeney
|173
|106
|2
|0.6192
|10
|9
|Jared Sapp
|166
|102
|2
|0.6185
|11
|12
|Kramer Sansone
|171
|108
|2
|0.6121
|12
|13
|Zach Gunter
|151
|96
|1
|0.6109
|13
|11
|Rocky Magaña
|160
|102
|2
|0.6098
|14
|14
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|156
|108
|2
|0.5902
|15
|15
|Maurice Elston
|145
|103
|1
|0.5843
|16
|16
|Matt Stagner
|145
|108
|2
|0.5725
Loading comments...