It’s the NFL’s Championship Weekend!

Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs will occupy most of our attention as they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. That game will kick off on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

We’ll have our staff’s detailed predictions for that game in an upcoming article.

But for now, let’s consider Sunday’s other game: the NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers (15-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (15-3). which begins at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on FOX —locally on WDAF/4.

Unlike the line for the Bengals-Chiefs game — which has been moving back and forth all week — the odds for the 49ers-Eagle matchup has remained steady. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored by 2.5 points.

Here are our picks for the 49er-Eagles game. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 174-100-6

