Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a returning weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The quarterback will still run.

mahomes will be a lot more mobile on sunday than people think he will — cruise (1-0) (AFC CHAMP BOUND) (@zoominfro) January 25, 2023

Apparently, everyone on social media is a doctor based on the discourse surrounding Patrick Mahomes’ ankle. Having said that — I tend to agree with this tweet.

Obviously, no one will truly know how mobile Mahomes will be until Sunday night, but it’s clearly a good sign to see him as a full participant at practice all week.

The quarterback is better in the pocket than analysts realize.

Mahomes will be more dangerous from the pocket than analyst think — MAH III (@Rojam81) January 25, 2023

If Mahomes isn’t as mobile as we’re accustomed to, don’t panic.

This season, Mahomes ranks first in quarterback rating, passing touchdowns, touchdown percentage and first-down percentage from inside the pocket.

Sure, we fall in love with the Mahomes magic outside the pocket, but the soon-to-be two-time MVP is just as efficient from inside the pocket.

Don’t sweat Sunday — Kansas City is going to roll.

chiefs winning comfortably sunday https://t.co/Yhh6EdFSrZ — Boogie (@ChiefsBoogie) January 25, 2023

This is certainly a hot take, considering the Chiefs are 0-3 against Joe Burrow and company. However, if you look back at the first two meetings, the Chiefs held double-digit leads in both. Even in the most recent contest, the Chiefs were up in the fourth quarter.

In totality, the Chiefs have outplayed the Bengals, but for whatever reason, the Bengals always seem to make key plays in the fourth quarter, while the Chiefs shoot themselves in the foot.

Cornerback George Karlaftis is going to have a tough time against one of the best receivers in the game.

Karlaftis will struggle in coverage against chase — Rob (@KSUwildcat26) January 25, 2023

I think everyone agrees here.

The backstory is that rookie defensive end George Karlaftis ended up dropping in coverage, leaving him on Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk, which resulted in a touchdown.

I’m not sure why this happened, but hopefully, we never see it again.