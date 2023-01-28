On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. What DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown lineup should you use for this matchup?

Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) Isiah Pacheco $9,600 8.4 Flex Patrick Mahomes $11,400 26.4 Flex Travis Kelce $11,000 20.6 Flex Ja'Marr Chase $10,400 21.2 Flex Tyler Boyd $5,000 10.1 Flex Skyy Moore $1,200 2.8

Captain’s chair

Running back Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco has become Kansas City’s No. 1 running back. Although he only averages 8.4 fantasy points per game, he did well when these two teams met in Week 13. He ran 14 times for 66 yards and a touchdown — and caught both targets for 16 yards. This was enough for 16.2 points on the day.

Flex picks

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Even hurt, Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the league. While he only racked up 19.8 fantasy points against the Bengals in Week 13, he’s still Patrick Mahomes — and Playoff Mahomes is especially scary. He hurt his ankle in the first quarter of the 27-20 Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars — but still completed 22 passes for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Tight end Travis Kelce

Kelce is the best short and intermediate receiver the Chiefs have. If Mahomes can’t throw deep, Kelce will have a huge game; last Saturday, Kelce had 10 catches after the quarterback was injured. Even if Kelce doesn’t get a lot of yards, he’s likely to get plenty of of points per reception.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase

Can Chase have another 266 yard game against the Chiefs? Probably not. But can he have a 100 yard game? Most certainly. In their Week 13 matchup against the Chiefs, Chase had 7 catches for 97 yards and 16.7 fantasy points. Even if he doesn’t have a monster game, he will have a good one.

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd

Boyd is the security guy here. Though he’s no Ja’Marr Chase (or Tee Higgins), he can still mess up an opposing team. In Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. Boyd had eight catches for 155 yards and a touchdown — good for 32.5 fantasy points. The Chiefs have to look out for this guy.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore

Moore — as usual — is the value pick. He’s a guy who could do something, but will more than likely just fill a roster spot. With the top-heavy lineup I’ve put together, my options were Moore, Noah Gray or Justin Watson. Take your pick.

I’m not going to lie. This was the hardest Showdown lineup I’ve had to make this season. I had to decide which elite player to fade — Mahomes, Kelce, Chase or Joe Burrow — and I’m still not sure I made the right decision. But if the Chiefs win on Sunday, the next game will be even harder.

As always... bet responsibly.