Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report for the week, with official game designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Justin Watson WR Illness FP FP DNP QUEST Mecole Hardman WR Pelvis LP LP LP QUEST Travis Kelce TE Back FP FP FP QUEST JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Knee FP FP LP - Nick Bolton LB Ankle FP FP LP - Jerick McKinnon RB Ankle FP FP FP - Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP FP FP - Willie Gay LB Toe FP FP FP -

Bengals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Alex Cappa G Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Jonah Williams OT Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT D.J. Reader DT NIR-REST DNP FP LP - Ted Karras C Knee FP FP FP - Hayden Hurst TE Calf FP LP FP - Sam Hubbard DE NIR-REST LP FP FP - Joe Bachie LB Foot LP LP FP - Tre Flowers CB Hamstring LP FP FP -

Some notes

First, the good news: quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) was listed as a full participant for three practice days in a row and carries no designation heading into Sunday — meaning he is good to go against the Bengals.

participant for three practice days in a row and carries heading into Sunday — meaning he is good to go against the Bengals. Now, the troubling news: perhaps the most important player for the Chiefs after Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce (back), popped on on Friday’s injury report and has a questionable designation heading into the game. Kelce was scheduled to speak to the media Friday but did not do so, perhaps because he was receiving post-practice treatment. The fact that he was a full participant on Friday is a good sign, but this is still worth monitoring.

designation heading into the game. Kelce was scheduled to speak to the media Friday but did not do so, perhaps because he was receiving post-practice treatment. The fact that he was a participant on Friday is a good sign, but this is still worth monitoring. Wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) are also questionable.

As a reminder : Both running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) are still on injured reserve, so the Chiefs do not need to include them on the injury report. Both were spotted practicing all week, and my expectation is that we will see Fortson activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Both running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) are still on injured reserve, so the Chiefs do not need to include them on the injury report. Both were spotted practicing all week, and my expectation is that we will see Fortson activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. On the Bengals’ side, right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) did not practice all week and are out for the game. Add in offensive lineman La’ell Collins, who is on injured reserve — and the Bengals will be without three starting offensive linemen as they take the field for the conference title.

all week and are for the game. Add in offensive lineman La’ell Collins, who is on — and the Bengals will be without three starting offensive linemen as they take the field for the conference title. Tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) was upgraded from a limited to full participant and is good to go for the AFC Title. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport described the issue as an injury to watch. Center Ted Karras (knee) is also good to go.

For Thursday’s injury report, click here.