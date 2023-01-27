STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

It was a quarterback duel for the ages that ended in an insane comeback for one side. Well, at least that is what happened inside the EA Universe.

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs matched up against the Cincinnati Bengals in the EA Universe was Week 13. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals 35-16, as the Bengals used a run-heavy offense. Zac Taylor dialed up a more pass-heavy offense during the video-game version of the AFC Championship game.

It worked at first — but it wasn’t enough.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played exceptionally well on the road again. Burrow’s passing yards are a little skewed due to yards after the catch from the 75-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins, but Burrow was making plays all game. He made a handful of passes off his back foot that went for chunk plays. Even when players were double-covering, Burrow was able to thread the needle. He outperformed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the entire game, but you can’t give Mahomes time to score.

At halftime, Burrow had 343 passing yards compared to Mahomes’ 190 yards.

But the Chiefs’ quarterback was only getting started at halftime. Mahomes would end up throwing for 420 yards and six touchdowns. Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster both had over 100 receiving yards and combined for three touchdowns.

The halftime score was 28-14, but it could have easily been 35-14. With less than 30 seconds to go, the Chiefs' defense stopped a fourth-down attempt. A fullback dive to try and pick up three yards, which the Chiefs promptly stopped, sent momentum in the Chiefs’ direction.

With 1:33 left, the Bengals scored a touchdown to go up 38-31. Mahomes drove down the field and connected with wide receiver Kardarius Toney to tie it up and force overtime, eventually winning the game.

Final score: Chiefs 44, Bengals 38

Notable stats

Joe Burrow 34/40, 434 yards, 3 TD

Patrick Mahomes 33/39, 420 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT

Joe Mixon 15 att, 65 yards, 1 TD

Isiah Pacheco 14 att, 47 yards

Jerick McKinnon 7 att, 48 yards

Travis Kelce 9 rec, 105 yards, 2 TD

Tee Higgins 9 rec, 180 yards, 1 TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster 7 rec, 116 yards, 2 TD

Hayden Hurst 6 rec, 83 yards,1 TD

Kadarius Toney 6 rec, 78 yards, 1 TD

Tyler Boyd 6 rec, 77 yards, 1 TD

Trent McDuffie 10 total, 5 solo

Willie Gay 10 total, 4 solo

Jessie Bates III 10 total, 3 solo, 1 TFL

Logan Wilson 12 total, 7 solo, 1 INT