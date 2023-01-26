Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mecole Hardman WR Pelvis LP LP - - Jerick McKinnon RB Ankle FP FP - - Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP FP - - Willie Gay LB Toe FP FP - -

Bengals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Alex Cappa G Ankle DNP DNP - - Jonah Williams OL Knee DNP DNP - - Hayden Hurst TE Calf FP LP - - Joe Bachie LB Foot LP LP - - Ted Karras C Knee FP FP - - DJ Reader DT NIR-Rest DNP FP - - Sam Hubbard DE NIR-Rest LP FP - - Tre Flowers CB Hamstring LP FP - -

Some notes

Once again quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) was listed as a full participant at Thursday's practice (more on Mahomes’ status here).

participant at Thursday's practice (more on Mahomes’ status here). Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) is still trying to return for the first time since Week 9. He was listed as a limited participant for the second day in a row.

Here’s Mecole Hardman receiving a punt during warmups on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ctfn8wkUaI — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 26, 2023

As a reminder : Both running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) are still on injured reserve, so the Chiefs do not need to include them on the injury report. Both were again spotted on the practice field on Thursday.

Both running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) are still on injured reserve, so the Chiefs do not need to include them on the injury report. Both were again spotted on the practice field on Thursday. On the Bengals side, right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) did not practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has noted both players are “improving and getting better.” Both Cappa and Williams missed last week’s Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.

on Thursday after missing Wednesday. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has noted both players are “improving and getting better.” Both Cappa and Williams missed last week’s Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring), defensive end Sam Hubbard (rest) and defensive tackle DJ Reader (rest) were upgraded to full participants. Flowers missed last week’s game against the Bills. Center Ted Karras (knee) was again a full participant.

participants. Flowers missed last week’s game against the Bills. Center Ted Karras (knee) was again a Tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) was downgraded from a full to limited participant. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport described the issue as an injury to watch.

