WATCH: A brief look at Patrick Mahomes, Mecole Hardman at Thursday practice

By Pete Sweeney Updated
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued to work through the high-ankle sprain in his right leg at practice on Thursday.

Here is some video from the brief media look (keep in mind we gather these videos standing extremely far away from the practice field):

We also caught a glimpse of wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who has yet to play as he has been listed with a pelvis injury:

