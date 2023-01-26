WATCH: A brief look at Patrick Mahomes, Mecole Hardman at Thursday practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued to work through the high-ankle sprain in his right leg at practice on Thursday.

Here is some video from the brief media look (keep in mind we gather these videos standing extremely far away from the practice field):

10 seconds of Patrick Mahomes working during our brief media look on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/HDFfHA60rQ — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 26, 2023

We also caught a glimpse of wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who has yet to play as he has been listed with a pelvis injury: