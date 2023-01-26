The Cincinnati Bengals have not been shy about chirping before Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, going as far as referring to the Chiefs’ home stadium as “Burrowhead” rather than “Arrowhead.”

Asked about the Bengals’ commentary, Kansas City linebacker Willie Gay Jr. had little to say... at first.

“I’m just excited to be playing football,” said Gay in the Chiefs locker room on Thursday, via friend-of-the-site P.J. Green of FOX4. “That stuff — it’s just what comes with the game. Like coach Reid said, ‘We don’t do no talking; we just go. Handle business when it’s time to go.’”

Gay was then asked about what impresses him most about the Cincinnati offense.

“Nothing,” he said sternly. “Nothing.”

The Bengals — at No. 7 in the league (26.1 points per game) — feature a tremendous pass-catching trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd — but Gay explained that his best game would involve curbing running back Joe Mixon.

“Stop the run for sure,” added Gay. “You know they’re going to try to do that, to act like they can big-boy us, but the front six, seven is going to definitely do our job and try to slow that down.”

Gay had five tackles (three solo), including one for a loss and a pass defensed in the Chiefs’ Week 13 loss to the Bengals. Gay had 88 tackles (51 solo) in 13 games played this season.