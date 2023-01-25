Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mecole Hardman WR Pelvis LP - - - Jerick McKinnon RB Ankle FP - - - Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle FP - - - Willie Gay LB Toe FP - - -

Bengals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Alex Cappa G Ankle DNP - - - Jonah Williams OL Knee DNP - - - DJ Reader DT NIR-Rest DNP - - - Sam Hubbard DE NIR-Rest LP - - - Joe Bachie LB Foot LP - - - Tre Flowers CB Hamstring LP - - - Ted Karras C Knee FP - - -

Some notes