Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Pelvis
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Toe
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Bengals
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Alex Cappa
|G
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Jonah Williams
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|DJ Reader
|DT
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Sam Hubbard
|DE
|NIR-Rest
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Joe Bachie
|LB
|Foot
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Tre Flowers
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Ted Karras
|C
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The most important news is good news for the Chiefs, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice (more on Mahomes’ status here).
- Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) is still trying to return for the first time since Week 9. He was listed as a limited participant (more on Hardman’s status here).
- As a reminder: Both running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) are still on injured reserve, so the Chiefs do not need to include them on the injury report. Both were again spotted on the practice field on Wednesday.
- Two Bengals offensive linemen did not practice on Wednesday: right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee). Bengals head coach Zac Taylor noted both players are “improving and getting better.” Both Cappa and Williams missed last week’s Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.
- Center Ted Karras (knee) was a full participant while cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) was limited. Flowers also missed last week’s game against the Bills.
