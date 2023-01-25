 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes warming up, jogging at Chiefs’ Wednesday practice

By Pete Sweeney
/ new

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is nursing a high-ankle sprain ahead of the team’s AFC Championship matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Here is a look at Mahomes warming up on Wednesday:

And here’s a very brief look at him jogging:

In This Stream

Chiefs face Bengals in repeat of 2021 AFC Championship showdown

View all 19 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride