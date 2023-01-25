WATCH: Patrick Mahomes warming up, jogging at Chiefs’ Wednesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is nursing a high-ankle sprain ahead of the team’s AFC Championship matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Here is a look at Mahomes warming up on Wednesday:

Patrick Mahomes warms up during a very brief Wednesday media look. pic.twitter.com/gfTdvp9Hci — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 25, 2023

And here’s a very brief look at him jogging: