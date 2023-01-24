101 Committee reveals winners for 2023 NFL awards

The Committee of 101 — a group of national NFL media writers — has announced its selections for the top players and coaches for the 2022 NFL season.

The winners announced on Tuesday — along with the Lamar Hunt Award for Professional Football — will be presented their awards at the “101 Awards Gala,” scheduled for Saturday, February 23, 2023, in Kansas City.

The year’s gala will mark the 53rd anniversary of the event, which will benefit the University of Kansas Health System.

This year’s award recipients include:

AFC Offensive Player of the Year: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs NFC Offensive Player of the Year: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles AFC Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs NFC Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers AFC Coach of the Year: Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars NFC Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll, New York Giants

The presentation of the Lamar Hunt Award — created in 2008 to honor the Chiefs founder — will conclude the festivities. It is intended to recognize a person or group that significantly contributed to the NFL and its standing.