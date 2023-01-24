Chiefs face Bengals in repeat of 2021 AFC Championship showdown

For the second straight year, Kansas City hosts Cincinnati for the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Sunday’s scene on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium may seem pretty familiar. For the fifth consecutive year, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship game — and just like a year ago, their opponent will be the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Kansas City fans are hoping that’s where the similarities will end. Last January, Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime to advance to Super Bowl LVI. In Week 13 of the regular season, the Bengals beat Kansas City 27-24 in Cincinnati — and in Week 17 of the 2021 season, Cincinnati grabbed a 34-31 home victory against the Chiefs.

But the story goes beyond the last three games. Since head coach Andy Reid took over the Chiefs in 2013, the teams have met five times. Kansas City has won only one of those matchups — a 45-10 victory during Patrick Mahomes’ first year as the team’s starting quarterback. It was the team’s first against the Bengals since 2007, when quarterback Daman Huard played one of the best games of his career in a 27-20 win. All told, the Chiefs have won just one of their last eight matchups against Cincinnati.

Still, a total of just nine points have separated the two teams in these last three games. Sunday’s matchup may prove to be one of the most exciting games of the 2022 season.