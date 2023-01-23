Chiefs waive defensive back Chris Lammons

Monday afternoon’s official NFL transactions report notes that the Kansas City Chiefs have waived defensive back Chris Lammons — a key special-teams contributor — from its active roster.

This very likely means that the team needs a roster spot for either tight end Jody Fortson or running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Both were designated for return from the team’s Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list last Tuesday, opening a 21-day window during which they can practice with the team and be activated to the roster. We should expect one of those players to be activated within the next day or two.

Waiving the 26-year-old Lammons suggests that at least for the time being, the Chiefs remain hopeful that wide receiver Mecole Hardman — who was activated from IR to the roster on January 4, but has been inactive in both of the games since then — will eventually be able to play.

But Lammons is also a core special-teams player who has been on the field for 70% of the unit’s snaps this season — more than any other player — so it is likely that the team is hoping he will clear waivers so that he can be signed to the practice squad. Now that the postseason is underway, there is no limit on the number of times a player can be elevated to the roster for a game. If Lammons ends up back on the taxi squad, it is very likely he will be elevated for Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But in the event Lammons is claimed by another team, the team still has another one of its favorite special teams players on the practice squad: wide receiver Marcus Kemp. If Lammons ends up elsewhere, Kemp will very likely be elevated for Sunday’s game.