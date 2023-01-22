Chiefs open as 1-point favorite over the Bengals in AFC Championship

On Sunday, Dec. 29, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Cincinnati Bengals on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Lamar Hunt Trophy, which is awarded every year to the AFC’s representative to the Super Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 1-point favorite in the game.

The Chiefs are coming off a 27-20 Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, the Bengals collected a 27-10 road win in their Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills.

The two teams have met three times since December of 2021. The Bengalks won all three games by a total of nine points. In Week, 13 Cincinnati acquired a 27-24 home victory. A year ago, the Bengals won the 2021 AFC title 27-24 in overtime at Arrowhead — just a month after defeating the Chiefs in Cincinnati 34-31.