On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs collected a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch their fifth consecutive appearance in the AFC Championship.

Then during a Western New York snowstorm on Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10 to grab their second consecutive appearance in the conference title game.

So now we know that the Chiefs and Bengals will play for the Lamar Hunt Trophy on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this coming Sunday, Jan. 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

The two teams last met during Week 13 in early December. In that matchup, the Bengals collected a 27-24 home victory. A year ago, the two teams met at Arrowhead in the 2021 AFC Championship. The Bengals won that game 27-24 in overtime — one month after defeating the Chiefs in Cincinnati 34-31.

Kansas City now becomes only the third team in league history to appear in five or more consecutive conference title games — and the only franchise to host all five of them.