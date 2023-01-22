10 things overheard during the Chiefs’ win over the Jaguars

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs began their playoff run with a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, moving on to next Sunday’s AFC Championship game. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.

1. “I guess John Elway no longer has the most impressive 98-yard drive in playoff history.”

2. “I’m not telling Pat he can’t go back in. You tell him.”

“No, you tell him.”

“No, you tell him.”

“No, you tell him!”

3. “The Jaguars can relate to Pat’s injury. That’s the exact same part of the ankle Urban Meyer used to kick them.”

4. “If Derrick Nnadi knows what’s good for him, he’ll stop teasing Jones about having more playoffs sacks.”

5. “Now Trevor Lawrence has heard a loud crowd.”

6. “Great performance, Lil’ Jon. Stick around! You might be our backup quarterback.”

7. “Here are some words I never thought I’d say: ‘Are we sure we want to bench Henne so we can go with Mahomes?’”

8. “So Trevor... it’s a little harder to win on a Saturday when you’re not playing Georgia Tech, huh?”

9. “Darn. I really thought that George-Karlaftis-on-Christian-Kirk matchup was gonna work out well for us.”

10. “I can’t wait to spend the week listening to sports fans dispense their medical wisdom!”