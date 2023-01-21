Filed under: WATCH: Patrick Mahomes tosses touchdown to Marquez Valdes-Scantling By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Jan 21, 2023, 6:24pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Patrick Mahomes tosses touchdown to Marquez Valdes-Scantling Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MVS but the S stands for SCOOORE!!! pic.twitter.com/APKHHtKOWQ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2023 He can even do it on one leg. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
