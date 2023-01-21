AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Jaguars!

Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury, Frank Clark showed up for the playoffs and Travis Kelce was Mr. Reliable as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 to advance to the AFC Championship next weekend.

In the first quarter of the matchup, Mahomes injured his ankle after the Jaguars’ Arden Key fell on him. Mahomes would end up finishing the drive — but was untimely benched for backup Chad Henne until given the all-go from the training staff.

X-Rays were negative, source said. That’s the good news. But it does appear to be a high-ankle sprain for Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/nGJTkeg07h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2023

On his first drive, Henne drove the Chiefs 98 yards, leading to a Travis Kelce touchdown.

Mahomes was returned after halftime.

Kelce also caught a touchdown pass from Mahomes. In all, he caught 14 of his 17 targets. With Kelce’s elite level of ability, he was able to find the soft spot of the field to convert first downs.

Is Travis Kelce the best TE of all-time? pic.twitter.com/DwPjauVj5Q — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 21, 2023

The Chiefs’ defense played great — especially defensive end Frank Clark, who tends to turn it up during the playoffs. Clark sacked Trevor Lawrence once and collected two tackles for a loss.

