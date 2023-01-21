 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patrick Mahomes injures right ankle, plays through in Divisional Round game vs. Jaguars

The quarterback rolled his ankle between two Jaguars defenders.

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his right ankle rolled up on during the first quarter of the team’s Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here is a closer look at the play, where you can see his ankle is bent sideways between two Jacksonville players:

Mahomes was in such pain that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had to call a timeout so that he could gather himself. As the first quarter came to a close, Mahomes hobbled off on one foot and was quickly surrounded by Kansas City’s athletic trainers.

Mahomes appeared to have his right ankle taped up and initially opted to stay in the game as the second quarter began. Mahomes finished the first quarter 11 of 13 for 84 yards including an 8-yard touchdown to tight end Travis Kelce. The Jaguars responded on the next drive with a score to wide receiver Christian Kirk, and it was 7-7 after the first quarter.

Mahomes went to the locker room, with backup Chad Henne entering the game for the Chiefs’ second drive of the second quarter. The Chiefs later announced Mahomes was questionable to return. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport then shared an update.

Rapoport said that the X-rays were negative, but Mahomes has a high-ankle sprain. Mahomes reentered the game in the third quarter, miraculously completing a stat line of 22 for 30 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid should have a more detailed update on Mahomes after the game.

