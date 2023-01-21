The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As expected, wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) will not dress for the game. But the rest of Kansas City’s Saturday’s inactives should be considered healthy scratches.

Here are our inactives for our Divisional game against the Jags:



QB Shane Buechele

WR Mecole Hardman

DE Joshua Kaindoh

C Austin Reiter

T Darian Kinnard

WR Marcus Kemp

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 21, 2023

Hardman had already been declared out in Thursday’s final injury report. He was the only Kansas City player to be given an injury designation for the matchup.

On Friday, Kansas City elevated practice squad wide receiver Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter to the active roster. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Neither is active for the game.

The Jaguars have also released their list of inactives. As we expected, quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen) and center Luke Fortner (back) will be active. So will long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) and wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder). But wide receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder) will not dress.

Lawrence, Scherff, Fortner, Matiscik, Agnew and Pryor all finished the week as limited practice participants and were listed as questionable for the game against Kansas City.

The Jaguars have elevated tackle Coy Cronk from their practice squad. He is active for the game.