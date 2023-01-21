 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs-Jaguars Inactives: Mecole Hardman out; Trevor Lawrence will play

Kansas City and Jacksonville have released their inactive player lists for Saturday’s game.

By John Dixon
NFL: AFC Championship-Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As expected, wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) will not dress for the game. But the rest of Kansas City’s Saturday’s inactives should be considered healthy scratches.

Hardman had already been declared out in Thursday’s final injury report. He was the only Kansas City player to be given an injury designation for the matchup.

On Friday, Kansas City elevated practice squad wide receiver Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter to the active roster. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Neither is active for the game.

The Jaguars have also released their list of inactives. As we expected, quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen) and center Luke Fortner (back) will be active. So will long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) and wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder). But wide receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder) will not dress.

Lawrence, Scherff, Fortner, Matiscik, Agnew and Pryor all finished the week as limited practice participants and were listed as questionable for the game against Kansas City.

The Jaguars have elevated tackle Coy Cronk from their practice squad. He is active for the game.

