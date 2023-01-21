Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Kelce Bowl is happening

The Kelce Bowl is happening — Chiefs-Ride or Die (@Friessman) January 18, 2023

First: if you haven’t checked out Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, you’re missing out.

Second: there’s a real possibility there could be a Super Bowl with the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are No. 1 seeds and have quarterbacks who are having MVP-caliber seasons.

Having said that, I think it’ll end up being a rematch of the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs’ postseason success will depend on Isiah Pacheco’s usage

Isiah Pacheco's usage will be closely linked to the success of this playoff run. — Gillie "Da Kid" Lanier  (@emceereach) January 17, 2023

This is spot on.

We all know why Kansas City lost last season’s AFC Championship game: the team refused to stick with the running game.

In the second half, the Cincinnati Bengals were dropping eight into coverage, begging the Chiefs to run the ball. They didn’t take advantage.

Hopefully, Andy Reid and his coaches have learned their lesson. Pacheco is ready to run through a brick wall.

The Chiefs’ weakest link is their inexperienced young corners

The inexperience of our young corners will be our weakest link — Steve Grimm (@swig_dude) January 18, 2023

Here is a legitimate concern.

While Kansas City’s young cornerbacks have played better as the season has gone along, this is playoff football. If the Wild Card games are any indication of how the playoffs will be officiated, I would feel a lot better about the team’s defensive backs.

We know the Chiefs’ defensive backs can sometimes get physical (and a little grabby) — but if the officials let them play, that will be to their benefit.

Mecole Hardman is done playing for the Chiefs

Mecole is done playing for the Chiefs — Jay (@ranchpizzzas) January 17, 2023

Things are definitely looking bleak. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman will once again be out against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Beyond that, we’re simply not sure when (and if) he will return this season.

If not, Hardman will become a free agent. Who knows if he’ll stay or not? It will all come down to the price tag.