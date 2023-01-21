Chiefs vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Game
In the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.
Kansas City entered the playoffs holding their seventh consecutive AFC West championship and the AFC’s No. 1 seed, earning a bye for the Wild Card round after finishing the regular season with a 14-3 record. The Jaguars — AFC South Champions at 9-8 — are the lowest-remaining seed following the Wild Card round, in which Jacksonville overcame a 27-0 second-quarter deficit to eliminate the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30.
Kansas City last met Jacksonville in Week 10, when the Chiefs earned a 27-17 home victory.
Widely thought to have earned the second NFL MVP award of his career with the Chiefs, 2022 All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the season leading the league in passing yards (5,250), touchdown passes (41), QBR (77.7) and touchdown percentage (6.3%). Adding 358 yards (and four touchdowns) on the ground and a six-yard pass reception (when he caught a pass batted back to him in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos), he also set an all-time record for total offensive yards by a quarterback (5,614).
After leading the league with 17 interceptions in his rookie season, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence turned in a very good second season, completing 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, leading the Jaguars to their first division title (and playoff berth) since 2017.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson — who was an assistant coach under Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles and was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator from 2013 through 2015 — are meeting in the postseason for the first time. In regular-season games, Pederson is 0-2 against Reid.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Saturday, January 21, 2023
- Weather forecast: Cloudy and 37, chance of rain or snow showers. Winds NNE at 4 mph.
- Matchup history: Chiefs 8-6 (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -9, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Shawn Hochuli (83), umpire Paul King (121), down judge Danny Short (113), line judge Greg Bradley (98), field judge Terry Brown (43), side judge Chad Hill (125), back judge Greg Meyer (78), replay official Tyler Cerimeliand and replay assistant Mark Bitar.
- Pageantry: Colors: Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. National Anthem: Michelle Brooks-Thompson. Halftime: Lil Jon. Flyover: four F-16 fighter jets from the 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard. Drum Deck Honoree: Hall of Fame Chiefs guard Will Shields.
- Television broadcast: with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark on KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, WTLV (NBC/13-Jacksonville) and NBC affiliates nationwide
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Jaguars radio broadcast: with Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman and Tony Boselli on WJXL (1010 AM and 92.5 FM-Jacksonville) and Jaguars Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 226
What you need to know in the stadium
- Parking lots open: 11 a.m.
- Stadium gates open: 1:30 p.m.
- Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.
- Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.
- Clear bags, permitted items: Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.
- COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.
2022 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 11
|@Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|Won
44-21
|Wk
2
|Thu
Sep 15
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 25
|@Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis
|Lost
20-17
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 2
|@Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
Tampa
|Won
41-31
|Wk
5
|Mon
Oct 10
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
30-29
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 16
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
24-20
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 23
|@49ers
|Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
|Won
44-23
|Wk
8
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 6
|Titans
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
20-17 OT
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 13
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-17
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 20
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|Won
30-27
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 27
|Rams
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
26-10
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 4
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|Lost
27-24
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 11
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|Won
34-28
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 18
|@Texans
|NRG Stadium
Houston
|Won
30-24 OT
|Wk
16
|Sat
Dec 24
|Seahawks
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
24-10
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 1
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
18
|Sat
Jan 7
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|Won
31-13
|Wk
19
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
20
|Sat
Jan 21
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|NBC
3:30 PM
