Chiefs vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Game

In the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

Kansas City entered the playoffs holding their seventh consecutive AFC West championship and the AFC’s No. 1 seed, earning a bye for the Wild Card round after finishing the regular season with a 14-3 record. The Jaguars — AFC South Champions at 9-8 — are the lowest-remaining seed following the Wild Card round, in which Jacksonville overcame a 27-0 second-quarter deficit to eliminate the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30.

Kansas City last met Jacksonville in Week 10, when the Chiefs earned a 27-17 home victory.

Widely thought to have earned the second NFL MVP award of his career with the Chiefs, 2022 All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the season leading the league in passing yards (5,250), touchdown passes (41), QBR (77.7) and touchdown percentage (6.3%). Adding 358 yards (and four touchdowns) on the ground and a six-yard pass reception (when he caught a pass batted back to him in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos), he also set an all-time record for total offensive yards by a quarterback (5,614).

After leading the league with 17 interceptions in his rookie season, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence turned in a very good second season, completing 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, leading the Jaguars to their first division title (and playoff berth) since 2017.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson — who was an assistant coach under Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles and was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator from 2013 through 2015 — are meeting in the postseason for the first time. In regular-season games, Pederson is 0-2 against Reid.

Nuts and bolts

What you need to know in the stadium

Parking lots open: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Stadium gates open: 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates. Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.

All concession stands and retail points of sale . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only. Clear bags, permitted items: Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.