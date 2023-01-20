In Week 20, many Chiefs fans don’t think Mecole Hardman will be back

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that Kansas City fans don’t expect Mecole Hardman will be back next season.

Jaguars’ best weapon

The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly have some offensive weapons they could bring to bear against the Chiefs during Saturday’s Divisional round matchup. But more than two in five Kansas City fans are most concerned about running back Travis Etienne Jr. — while about one in three are more worried about wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Bills-Bengals

Usually, Chiefs fans would answer this question on the basis of which team would be easier for Kansas City to defeat. But in this particular season, playing the Buffalo Bills would mean the game would be played in a neutral location. It’s likely that’s had some effect on the voting. However they came to their opinions, Kansas City fans — by a two-to-one margin — would prefer that the Chiefs played the Cincinnati Bengals in the next round.

Mecole Hardman in 2023

The fourth-year wideout hasn’t played since Week 9 — and may not be able to return before the season is over. Almost two in five Kansas City fans think Mecole Hardman won't be back with the team next season.

The best Divisional Round game

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the game with the lowest point spread this weekend is the one that NFL fans across the country are most interested in seeing. More than one in three are most looking forward to the Bengals game in Buffalo.

Divisional Round winners

More NFL fans think the Chiefs will win than any of the other teams this weekend — but fans expect the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers to play for the NFC crown and the Chiefs to face the Bills in Atlanta to settle the AFC title.

Should Tom Brady continue to play?

Among some NFL fans and writers, there is apparently a thing called “Patrick Mahomes Fatigue.” But even if that is something that a significant number of people feel, it seems like “Tom Brady Fatigue” is more prevalent. Four in five NFL fans are ready for him to step away from the game.

