 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs make 2 roster moves before Saturday’s Divisional Round game

Kansas City has elevated two of its practice squad players to the active roster.

By John Dixon
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

On Friday, the official NFL transactions report says that the Kansas City Chiefs have made two roster moves before Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars: elevating practice-squad wide receiver Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter to the active roster.

As elevated players, both will automatically return to the team’s practice squad after the game.

This will mark Kemp’s fourth elevation of the season. Under NFL rules, a given practice-squad player may only be elevated three times during the season. In the postseason, however, the counter resets — and there is no limit to the number of times a player can be elevated.

Now in his fifth season with the team, Kemp is one of the team’s special-teams aces. It is likely that unless the team needs to cover an injured player, Kemp will be elevated for every postseason game.

The reason for Reiter’s elevation is less clear. There is no indication that center Creed Humphrey (or reserve offensive lineman Nick Allegretti) is injured or ill. It is possible, however, that Kansas City simply wants Reiter to be active for a game (and receive a larger check for the week) as a thank-you for a season on the team’s practice squad.

It’s nice that the team has the luxury to consider such a move. It’s another indication that the team’s health has been very good this season.

Meanwhile, Kansas City has not activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire or tight end Jody Fortson from the Reserve/Injured (injured reserved) list to the active roster. Both were designated for a return this week — allowing them to practice with the team — but will not be eligible for Saturday’s game.

In This Stream

Chiefs play Jaguars on Saturday, seeking fifth straight AFC title game

View all 48 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride