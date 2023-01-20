Chiefs make 2 roster moves before Saturday’s Divisional Round game

On Friday, the official NFL transactions report says that the Kansas City Chiefs have made two roster moves before Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars: elevating practice-squad wide receiver Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter to the active roster.

As elevated players, both will automatically return to the team’s practice squad after the game.

This will mark Kemp’s fourth elevation of the season. Under NFL rules, a given practice-squad player may only be elevated three times during the season. In the postseason, however, the counter resets — and there is no limit to the number of times a player can be elevated.

Now in his fifth season with the team, Kemp is one of the team’s special-teams aces. It is likely that unless the team needs to cover an injured player, Kemp will be elevated for every postseason game.

The reason for Reiter’s elevation is less clear. There is no indication that center Creed Humphrey (or reserve offensive lineman Nick Allegretti) is injured or ill. It is possible, however, that Kansas City simply wants Reiter to be active for a game (and receive a larger check for the week) as a thank-you for a season on the team’s practice squad.

It’s nice that the team has the luxury to consider such a move. It’s another indication that the team’s health has been very good this season.

Meanwhile, Kansas City has not activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire or tight end Jody Fortson from the Reserve/Injured (injured reserved) list to the active roster. Both were designated for a return this week — allowing them to practice with the team — but will not be eligible for Saturday’s game.