STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

Patrick Mahomes went full “scorched Earth,” the Kansas City Chiefs defense set the tone early, and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was lobbying for another comeback in the playoffs. Well, at least that is what happened inside the EA Universe.

Mahomes played a phenomenal first half. At halftime, Mahomes had over 300 yards and three passing touchdowns. If it weren’t for Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Chiefs would not have moved down the field so quickly. The three receivers combined for over 250 yards. Mahomes was able to connect with them on any route, no matter how far Valdes-Scantling ran down the field.

If it wasn’t for two big interceptions in the first half, the Chiefs might have lost this game to the Jaguars. Rookie Trent McDuffie intercepted a pass in the end zone on the Jaguars' first drive. Had the Jaguars scored that drive, this game would have been close from start to finish.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton also showed some improvement in his ball-hawk ability, as he intercepted Lawrence late in the first quarter.

Lawrence was trying to pull off a 28-point lead comeback like he did a week prior when the Jaguars were down 27 points to the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacksonville scored at the end of the half and got the ball back following halftime when they promptly marched down the field.

Mahomes later forced a pass downfield, leading to an interception — and the Jaguars scored off the turnover, cutting the lead down to seven points. But that would be the closest the Jaguars came to tying the Chiefs, as the Kansas City held the lead the entire game.

Final score: Chiefs 35, Jaguars 28

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 31/38, 374 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT

Trevor Lawrence 33/55, 446 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT

Travis Etienne Jr. 15 att, 52 yards, 9 rec, 80 yards, 1 TD

Isiah Pacheco 12 att, 100 yards, 1 TD

Marvin Jones Jr. 8 rec, 121 yards, 1 TD

Kadarius Toney 8 rec, 101 yards, 1 TD

Jerick McKinnon 6 rec, 63 yards, 1 TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster 6 rec, 40 yards, 2 TD

Zay Jones 5 rec, 91 yards, 2 TD

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 4 rec, 115 yards

Travis Kelce 5 rec, 45 yards

Justin Reid 9 total, 5 solo, 1 sack

Nick Bolton 10 total, 5 solo, 1 INT

Trent McDuffie 7 total, 3 solo, 1 INT