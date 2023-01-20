The Divisional Round of the NFL postseason kicks off with the Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) visiting the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Saturday. The game will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored to win.

We’ll bring your our predictions for that game in another article. But now, we’ll focus on the rest of the weekend’s Divisional Round games — starting with the NFC matchup that will follow at 7:15 p.m. Saturday night: the New York Giants (10-7-1) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3). That game will be on FOX (WDAF/4).

Then at 2 p.m. Sunday, it’s the big showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals (13-4-1) and Buffalo Bills (14-3-1) from western New York on CBS (KCTV/5), followed by the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) hosting the Dallas Cowboys (13-5) on FOX (WDAF/4) at 5:30 p.m.

Here are our picks for the Divisional Round matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 170-99-6

Which team wins Giants (10-7-1) at Eagles (14-3)?

Giants 24% (56 votes)
Eagles 75% (171 votes)

227 votes total

Which team wins Bengals (13-4-1) at Bills (14-3-1)?

Bengals 64% (151 votes)
Bills 35% (84 votes)

235 votes total

Which team wins Cowboys (13-5) at 49ers (14-4)?

Cowboys 23% (52 votes)
49ers 76% (174 votes)

226 votes total