The Divisional Round of the NFL postseason kicks off with the Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) visiting the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Saturday. The game will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored to win.
We’ll bring your our predictions for that game in another article. But now, we’ll focus on the rest of the weekend’s Divisional Round games — starting with the NFC matchup that will follow at 7:15 p.m. Saturday night: the New York Giants (10-7-1) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3). That game will be on FOX (WDAF/4).
Then at 2 p.m. Sunday, it’s the big showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals (13-4-1) and Buffalo Bills (14-3-1) from western New York on CBS (KCTV/5), followed by the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) hosting the Dallas Cowboys (13-5) on FOX (WDAF/4) at 5:30 p.m.
Here are our picks for the Divisional Round matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 170-99-6
Poll
Which team wins Giants (10-7-1) at Eagles (14-3)?
-
24%
Giants
-
75%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (13-4-1) at Bills (14-3-1)?
-
64%
Bengals
-
35%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (13-5) at 49ers (14-4)?
-
23%
Cowboys
-
76%
49ers
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|7-7-2
|Week 2 picks
|8-8-0
|Week 3 picks
|7-9-0
|Week 4 picks
|11-4-0
|Week 5 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 6 picks
|5-9-0
|Week 7 picks
|10-4-0
|Week 8 picks
|11-3-1
|Week 9 picks
|9-4-0
|Week 10 picks
|6-8-0
|Week 11 picks
|9-5-0
|Week 12 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 13 picks
|10-4-1
|Week 14 picks
|6-5-1
|Week 15 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 16 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 17 picks
|10-4-1
|Week 18 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 19 picks
|5-1-0
|Total
|170-99-6
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Dakota Watson
|166
|78
|1
|0.6796
|2
|2
|Conner Helm
|139
|72
|1
|0.6580
|3
|3
|Ricko Mendoza
|159
|85
|1
|0.6510
|4
|4
|Nate Christensen
|157
|87
|1
|0.6429
|5
|5
|John Dixon
|171
|95
|2
|0.6418
|6
|6
|Bryan Stewart
|176
|99
|2
|0.6390
|7
|8
|Stephen Serda
|172
|103
|2
|0.6245
|8
|9
|Price Carter
|131
|79
|1
|0.6232
|9
|12
|Jared Sapp
|164
|100
|2
|0.6203
|10
|10
|Pete Sweeney
|170
|105
|2
|0.6173
|11
|11
|Rocky Magaña
|158
|100
|2
|0.6115
|12
|13
|Kramer Sansone
|168
|107
|2
|0.6101
|13
|14
|Zach Gunter
|147
|96
|1
|0.6045
|14
|15
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|154
|106
|2
|0.5916
|15
|16
|Maurice Elston
|142
|102
|1
|0.5816
|16
|17
|Matt Stagner
|145
|108
|2
|0.5725
Loading comments...