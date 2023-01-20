 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Staff predictions for the NFL’s Divisional Round games

The Chiefs are playing the Jaguars on Saturday, but we’re picking all of this weekend’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Divisional Round of the NFL postseason kicks off with the Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) visiting the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Saturday. The game will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored to win.

We’ll bring your our predictions for that game in another article. But now, we’ll focus on the rest of the weekend’s Divisional Round games — starting with the NFC matchup that will follow at 7:15 p.m. Saturday night: the New York Giants (10-7-1) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3). That game will be on FOX (WDAF/4).

Then at 2 p.m. Sunday, it’s the big showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals (13-4-1) and Buffalo Bills (14-3-1) from western New York on CBS (KCTV/5), followed by the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) hosting the Dallas Cowboys (13-5) on FOX (WDAF/4) at 5:30 p.m.

Here are our picks for the Divisional Round matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 170-99-6

Poll

Which team wins Giants (10-7-1) at Eagles (14-3)?

view results
  • 24%
    Giants
    (56 votes)
  • 75%
    Eagles
    (171 votes)
227 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (13-4-1) at Bills (14-3-1)?

view results
  • 64%
    Bengals
    (151 votes)
  • 35%
    Bills
    (84 votes)
235 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (13-5) at 49ers (14-4)?

view results
  • 23%
    Cowboys
    (52 votes)
  • 76%
    49ers
    (174 votes)
226 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Week 7 picks 10-4-0
Week 8 picks 11-3-1
Week 9 picks 9-4-0
Week 10 picks 6-8-0
Week 11 picks 9-5-0
Week 12 picks 11-5-0
Week 13 picks 10-4-1
Week 14 picks 6-5-1
Week 15 picks 11-5-0
Week 16 picks 12-4-0
Week 17 picks 10-4-1
Week 18 picks 12-4-0
Week 19 picks 5-1-0
Total 170-99-6

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 166 78 1 0.6796
2 2 Conner Helm 139 72 1 0.6580
3 3 Ricko Mendoza 159 85 1 0.6510
4 4 Nate Christensen 157 87 1 0.6429
5 5 John Dixon 171 95 2 0.6418
6 6 Bryan Stewart 176 99 2 0.6390
7 8 Stephen Serda 172 103 2 0.6245
8 9 Price Carter 131 79 1 0.6232
9 12 Jared Sapp 164 100 2 0.6203
10 10 Pete Sweeney 170 105 2 0.6173
11 11 Rocky Magaña 158 100 2 0.6115
12 13 Kramer Sansone 168 107 2 0.6101
13 14 Zach Gunter 147 96 1 0.6045
14 15 Ron Kopp Jr. 154 106 2 0.5916
15 16 Maurice Elston 142 102 1 0.5816
16 17 Matt Stagner 145 108 2 0.5725

