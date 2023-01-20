Chiefs-Jaguars: the best DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown lineup

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round this Saturday. What DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown lineup should you use for this game?

Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) Jerick McKinnon $7,400 11.8 Flex Patrick Mahomes $12,400 27.8 Flex Travis Kelce $11,000 19.7 Flex Skyy Moore $200 2.9 Flex Zay Jones $6,400 13.3 Flex Travis Etienne Jr. $8,800 13.3

Captain’s Chair

Running back Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon had only had 11.8 fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 10. While Isiah Pacheco became the starting running back in Week 7, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was still getting snaps. But since Edwards-Helaire went on injured reserve in Week 12, McKinnon has become the team’s marquee receiving back. In his last five games, he has recorded 91 rushing yards alongside 265 receiving yards. In that same time, he has eight touchdowns. Put him as your captain.

Flex Picks

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

As I’ve said, Mahomes is your 2022 MVP. But that alone isn’t good enough reason to put him on your squad. In Week 10, Mahomes recorded 331 yards and four touchdowns. In his last five games, he’s put up 1,442 yards (288.4 average) and 11 touchdowns (2.2 average). Those may not look like great averages — but if you remove the Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders (in which Kansas City ran the ball on 50% of its snaps), you get 1,240 yards (310 average) and 10 touchdowns (2.5 average). And Playoff Mahomes is even better than Regular Season Mahomes. The Jaguars have to watch their backs.

Tight end Travis Kelce

I’ll say the same thing I said in my Divisional Round Best Bets column: Kelce is 99 yards away from becoming the tight end with the most postseason receiving yards. He has six 100-yard receiving games. He had 81 yards the last time these two teams met. As long as Andre Cisco doesn’t go headhunting again, Kelce will be a key component to any Kansas City victory.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore

I know. I know! Moore hasn’t done anything this year. But I actually think that’s a good thing. In his last game — against the Broncos in Week 17 — he caught three of four targets for 33 yards, which is an average of 11 yards per reception. If Reid plays things right, Moore will surprise a lot of people in the playoffs. And he costs next to nothing.

Wide receiver Zay Jones

Jones is probably the most wildly inconsistent player on the Jacksonville roster. Either he goes off for 109 yards and three touchdowns — or he has one catch for 14 yards. He’s due for another big game. Since Christian Kirk was the main target against the Los Angeles Chargers, I believe Jones will be the main guy on Saturday. And be sure not to confuse him with their other receiver Marvin Jones.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr.

It wouldn’t be right for me to make a lineup for this game without including the Jaguars’ marquee running back. While Kansas City handled him pretty easily in Week 10, he’s improved a lot since. He has hit over 100 yards in six games and over 150 in one. Three of his six 100-yard games came in the last five games — including last week. Be sure to include this beast in any lineup you make.

I really expect this game to be fun. I’m not wildly confident in a victory — especially against a team like Jacksonville. But I do expect a very entertaining show.

As always... bet responsibly.