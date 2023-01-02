 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

An injury update on L’Jarius Sneed — who is reportedly ‘day to day’

Sneed had two tackles and an interception against the Broncos on Sunday.

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Following the team’s 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed injuries to left guard Joe Thuney and wide receiver Skyy Moore (more on that here).

The head coach provided no update on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who injured his hip when he was tackled by Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on an interception return. As can be seen in the video of the play, Sutton delivers quite a shot to Sneed, who spun around in the air before he landed awkwardly on the turf.

Sneed stayed on the ground following the play, then held his hip as he gingerly walked to the Chiefs’ sideline. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on Sneed on Monday.

“[Sneed] suffered a hip pointer that is considered minor, source said. He’s day-to-day,” tweeted Rappoport.

It sounds like good news for Sneed, who was able to remain in the game. There should be even more clarity Tuesday afternoon when the team must release its first injury report heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

