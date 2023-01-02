AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 17

The NFL’s Week 17 concludes with the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) for Monday Night Football.

While there have — as always — been a few clunkers on the Monday Night Football schedule this season, this isn’t one of them. The leaders of the AFC East and AFC North are going at it. At stake is the AFC’s No. 1 seed, which is currently held by the Bills. With a victory on Monday (and another in Week 18 against the New England Patriots), it is theirs to keep. If the Bengals win, the Kansas City Chiefs take control of the first seed — which they could then lock up on Saturday with a season-ending win over the Las Vegas Raiders. But if Kansas City loses on Saturday, a Cincinnati win on Monday — along with one against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 — would hand the top seed to the Bengals.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 2.5 points.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

