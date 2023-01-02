AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 17

The NFL’s Week 17 concludes with the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) for Monday Night Football.
While there have — as always — been a few clunkers on the Monday Night Football schedule this season, this isn’t one of them. The leaders of the AFC East and AFC North are going at it. At stake is the AFC’s No. 1 seed, which is currently held by the Bills. With a victory on Monday (and another in Week 18 against the New England Patriots), it is theirs to keep. If the Bengals win, the Kansas City Chiefs take control of the first seed — which they could then lock up on Saturday with a season-ending win over the Las Vegas Raiders. But if Kansas City loses on Saturday, a Cincinnati win on Monday — along with one against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 — would hand the top seed to the Bengals.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 2.5 points.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 153-94-6
Poll
Which team wins Bills (12-3) at Bengals (11-4)?
-
32%
Bills
-
67%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (6-9) at Buccaneers (7-8)?
This poll is closed
-
49%
Panthers
-
50%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team wins Bears (3-12) at Lions (7-8)?
This poll is closed
-
4%
Bears
-
95%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Browns (6-9) at Commanders (7-7-1)?
This poll is closed
-
25%
Browns
-
74%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins Colts (4-10-1) at Giants (8-6-1)?
This poll is closed
-
4%
Colts
-
95%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (4-11) at Falcons (5-10)?
This poll is closed
-
16%
Cardinals
-
83%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (7-8) at Texans (2-12-1)?
This poll is closed
-
91%
Jaguars
-
8%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (8-7) at Patriots (7-8)?
This poll is closed
-
42%
Dolphins
-
57%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Saints (6-9) at Eagles (13-2)?
This poll is closed
-
12%
Saints
-
87%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (7-8) at Ravens (10-5)?
This poll is closed
-
34%
Steelers
-
65%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Jets (7-8) at Seahawks (7-8)?
This poll is closed
-
45%
Jets
-
54%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (11-4) at Raiders (6-9)?
This poll is closed
-
98%
49ers
-
1%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (12-3) at Packers (7-8)?
This poll is closed
-
52%
Vikings
-
47%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Rams (5-10) at Chargers (9-6)?
This poll is closed
-
21%
Rams
-
78%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (11-4) at Titans (7-8)?
This poll is closed
-
83%
Cowboys
-
16%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (4-11) at Chiefs (12-3)?
This poll is closed
-
39%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
45%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
-
12%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
-
1%
Broncos in a close game
-
0%
Broncos in an easy win
-
0%
Broncos in a blowout
