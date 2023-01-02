 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff Monday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 17

Week 17 concludes with a big one: the Bills and Bengals in primetime.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The NFL’s Week 17 concludes with the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) for Monday Night Football.

While there have — as always — been a few clunkers on the Monday Night Football schedule this season, this isn’t one of them. The leaders of the AFC East and AFC North are going at it. At stake is the AFC’s No. 1 seed, which is currently held by the Bills. With a victory on Monday (and another in Week 18 against the New England Patriots), it is theirs to keep. If the Bengals win, the Kansas City Chiefs take control of the first seed — which they could then lock up on Saturday with a season-ending win over the Las Vegas Raiders. But if Kansas City loses on Saturday, a Cincinnati win on Monday — along with one against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 — would hand the top seed to the Bengals.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 2.5 points.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 153-94-6

Poll

Which team wins Bills (12-3) at Bengals (11-4)?

view results
  • 32%
    Bills
    (89 votes)
  • 67%
    Bengals
    (189 votes)
278 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (6-9) at Buccaneers (7-8)?

This poll is closed

  • 49%
    Panthers
    (199 votes)
  • 50%
    Buccaneers
    (201 votes)
400 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bears (3-12) at Lions (7-8)?

This poll is closed

  • 4%
    Bears
    (19 votes)
  • 95%
    Lions
    (371 votes)
390 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (6-9) at Commanders (7-7-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 25%
    Browns
    (98 votes)
  • 74%
    Commanders
    (293 votes)
391 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (4-10-1) at Giants (8-6-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 4%
    Colts
    (19 votes)
  • 95%
    Giants
    (376 votes)
395 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (4-11) at Falcons (5-10)?

This poll is closed

  • 16%
    Cardinals
    (62 votes)
  • 83%
    Falcons
    (322 votes)
384 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (7-8) at Texans (2-12-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 91%
    Jaguars
    (360 votes)
  • 8%
    Texans
    (35 votes)
395 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (8-7) at Patriots (7-8)?

This poll is closed

  • 42%
    Dolphins
    (167 votes)
  • 57%
    Patriots
    (222 votes)
389 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (6-9) at Eagles (13-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 12%
    Saints
    (48 votes)
  • 87%
    Eagles
    (333 votes)
381 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (7-8) at Ravens (10-5)?

This poll is closed

  • 34%
    Steelers
    (134 votes)
  • 65%
    Ravens
    (252 votes)
386 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (7-8) at Seahawks (7-8)?

This poll is closed

  • 45%
    Jets
    (172 votes)
  • 54%
    Seahawks
    (209 votes)
381 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (11-4) at Raiders (6-9)?

This poll is closed

  • 98%
    49ers
    (385 votes)
  • 1%
    Raiders
    (5 votes)
390 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (12-3) at Packers (7-8)?

This poll is closed

  • 52%
    Vikings
    (201 votes)
  • 47%
    Packers
    (185 votes)
386 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (5-10) at Chargers (9-6)?

This poll is closed

  • 21%
    Rams
    (81 votes)
  • 78%
    Chargers
    (302 votes)
383 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (11-4) at Titans (7-8)?

This poll is closed

  • 83%
    Cowboys
    (64 votes)
  • 16%
    Titans
    (13 votes)
77 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (4-11) at Chiefs (12-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 39%
    Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
    (189 votes)
  • 45%
    Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
    (220 votes)
  • 12%
    Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
    (61 votes)
  • 1%
    Broncos in a close game
    (9 votes)
  • 0%
    Broncos in an easy win
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Broncos in a blowout
    (3 votes)
484 votes total Vote Now

