 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

9 things overheard during the Chiefs’ win over the Broncos

If you listened carefully on New Year’s Day, you might have heard some of these things.

By Tom.Ruprecht
/ new
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

During Week 17’s matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 27-24 to go 13-3 on the season. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.

  1. “Gentlemen, now that Patrick has successfully completed a pass to himself, we’re very close to our dream of the one-man offense!”
  2. “Missed PAT and a fumbled punt? The special teams’ New Year’s Resolutions didn’t last a freakin’ day.”
  3. “He needed a gig, so we hired Nathaniel Hackett to oversee special teams!”
  4. “Dave Toub suggests we cut Butker and sign the Ohio State kicker.”
  5. “I dunno. Maybe Townsend and Butker switch places?”
  6. “The best mystery of the year is either Glass Onion or Mecole’s Abdomen.”
  7. “The Broncos found a fix that’ll allow Wilson to become an effective quarterback again: play the Chiefs every week.”
  8. “The team couldn’t focus this week because they were busy coming up with an Oceans 11-style way of breaking ChiefsAholic out of prison.”
  9. “It’s crazy how time flies. The next PAT we miss at Arrowhead will be the playoffs.”

In This Stream

Chiefs defeat Broncos 27-24 in Week 17

View all 58 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride