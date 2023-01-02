9 things overheard during the Chiefs’ win over the Broncos

During Week 17’s matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 27-24 to go 13-3 on the season. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.
- “Gentlemen, now that Patrick has successfully completed a pass to himself, we’re very close to our dream of the one-man offense!”
- “Missed PAT and a fumbled punt? The special teams’ New Year’s Resolutions didn’t last a freakin’ day.”
- “He needed a gig, so we hired Nathaniel Hackett to oversee special teams!”
- “Dave Toub suggests we cut Butker and sign the Ohio State kicker.”
- “I dunno. Maybe Townsend and Butker switch places?”
- “The best mystery of the year is either Glass Onion or Mecole’s Abdomen.”
- “The Broncos found a fix that’ll allow Wilson to become an effective quarterback again: play the Chiefs every week.”
- “The team couldn’t focus this week because they were busy coming up with an Oceans 11-style way of breaking ChiefsAholic out of prison.”
- “It’s crazy how time flies. The next PAT we miss at Arrowhead will be the playoffs.”
