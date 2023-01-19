Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In the AFC’s Divisional Round, Kansas City hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, with official game designations:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Status
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Pelvis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Frank Clark
|DE
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Jaguars
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Status
|Brandon Scherff
|OL
|Abdomen
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Luke Fortner
|OL
|Back
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Kendric Pryor
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Jamal Agnew
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Ross Matiscik
|LS
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
Some notes
- Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was the only member of the Chiefs’ 53-man roster to miss practice this week. He is officially out for the game.
- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Hardman: “We backed off him just to see if we couldn’t get him back going this week... It’s not for lack of effort; it’s just the injury, and he’s working through it.”
- Defensive end Frank Clark (groin) was upgraded to a full participant and is good to go against the Jaguars.
- Reid on Clark: “I just talked to him... he actually feels very good, and he practiced well [Thursday] and [Wednesday].”
- As a reminder: Both running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) returned to practice on Tuesday and practiced all week — but since they are still on injured reserve, the Chiefs do not need to include them on the injury report. Reid added that both players would “probably not” be activated this week.
- For the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) was limited again Thursday and is officially questionable. Lawrence’s toe issue has seen him on the injury report since Week 14. He is expected to play despite the questionable status.
- Same as Lawrence, right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen) and center Luke Fortner (back) should be expected to play despite being limited on Thursday and questionable for the game.
