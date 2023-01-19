 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Jaguars final injury report: Mecole Hardman is out

In the Divisional Round of the postseason, Kansas City faces Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon.

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In the AFC’s Divisional Round, Kansas City hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, with official game designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status
Mecole Hardman WR Pelvis DNP DNP DNP OUT
Skyy Moore WR Hand FP FP FP -
Frank Clark DE Groin LP LP FP -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Hip FP FP FP -

Jaguars

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status
Brandon Scherff OL Abdomen DNP LP LP QUEST
Luke Fortner OL Back LP LP LP QUEST
Kendric Pryor WR Shoulder LP LP LP QUEST
Jamal Agnew WR Shoulder LP LP LP QUEST
Trevor Lawrence QB Toe LP LP LP QUEST
Ross Matiscik LS Back DNP LP LP QUEST

Some notes

  • Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was the only member of the Chiefs’ 53-man roster to miss practice this week. He is officially out for the game.
  • Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Hardman: “We backed off him just to see if we couldn’t get him back going this week... It’s not for lack of effort; it’s just the injury, and he’s working through it.”
  • Defensive end Frank Clark (groin) was upgraded to a full participant and is good to go against the Jaguars.
  • Reid on Clark: “I just talked to him... he actually feels very good, and he practiced well [Thursday] and [Wednesday].”
  • As a reminder: Both running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) returned to practice on Tuesday and practiced all week — but since they are still on injured reserve, the Chiefs do not need to include them on the injury report. Reid added that both players would “probably not” be activated this week.
  • For the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) was limited again Thursday and is officially questionable. Lawrence’s toe issue has seen him on the injury report since Week 14. He is expected to play despite the questionable status.
  • Same as Lawrence, right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen) and center Luke Fortner (back) should be expected to play despite being limited on Thursday and questionable for the game.

