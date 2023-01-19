Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In the AFC’s Divisional Round, Kansas City hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, with official game designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Mecole Hardman WR Pelvis DNP DNP DNP OUT Skyy Moore WR Hand FP FP FP - Frank Clark DE Groin LP LP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Hip FP FP FP -

Jaguars

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Brandon Scherff OL Abdomen DNP LP LP QUEST Luke Fortner OL Back LP LP LP QUEST Kendric Pryor WR Shoulder LP LP LP QUEST Jamal Agnew WR Shoulder LP LP LP QUEST Trevor Lawrence QB Toe LP LP LP QUEST Ross Matiscik LS Back DNP LP LP QUEST

Some notes

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was the only member of the Chiefs’ 53-man roster to miss practice this week. He is officially out for the game.

