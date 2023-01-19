While it will not release the final schedule for the 2023 season until May, the NFL has begun giving us some clues. On Thursday morning, the league announced that there would be five International Series games on next season’s schedule.

As expected, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each have a contest in Germany, while three more games will be played in the United Kingdom. The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will each have a matchup at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will host one game in London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Chiefs and Patriots are both participants NFL’s International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) program, which secures international marketing rights for the league’s teams. Both franchises have been awarded rights in Germany. Kansas City has also been awarded marketing rights in Mexico, which will not host an International Series game in 2023.

“We could not be more excited to participate in a Germany game and introduce more of the world to Chiefs Kingdom this fall,” said Chiefs owner, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt in a statement released by the league. “Our team and our fans have had incredible experiences in London and Mexico City as part of the International Series in the past, and we look forward to helping the NFL in its effort to continue growing the game in Germany.”

The sites for the two German games will be announced later. The NFL has previously said there will be games in both Munich and Frankfurt over the next four seasons. Fans interested in obtaining tickets for International Series games should click here.

The league’s first German game occurred in November when the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played at Munich’s Allianz Arena.