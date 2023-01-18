Chiefs vs. Jaguars Wednesday injury report: Mecole Hardman misses practice again

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In the AFC’s Divisional Round, Kansas City hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Status
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Pelvis
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Frank Clark
|DE
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Jaguars
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Status
|Luke Fortner
|C
|Back
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Brandon Scherff
|G
|Abdomen
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Kendric Pryor
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Jamal Agnew
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Ross Matiscik
|LS
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
Some notes
- Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was the only member of the Chiefs’ 53-man roster to miss practice for the second day in a row (more on that here). Though the Chiefs said he would do a little more on Wednesday, defensive end Frank Clark (groin) was again limited.
Marathon > Sprint— Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) January 18, 2023
- As a reminder: Both running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) returned to practice on Tuesday, but since they are still on injured reserve, the Chiefs do not need to include them on the injury report. Both were spotted again on Wednesday.
Here’s a shot of Fortson from our brief media look:
Here’s two shots of Jody Fortson wearing a brace on that left elbow. Fortson and CEH are designated to return from IR. Both spotted on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/4tC6SkaVby— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 18, 2023
- For the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) was limited again Wednesday. Lawrence’s toe issue has seen him on the injury report since Week 14.
- Right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen) was upgraded to limited on Wednesday after missing practice on Tuesday. Scherff was limited for the same reason through all of last week before playing every snap against the Los Angeles Chargers. Center Luke Fortner (back) was once again limited.
