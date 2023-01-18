Chiefs vs. Jaguars Wednesday injury report: Mecole Hardman misses practice again

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In the AFC’s Divisional Round, Kansas City hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Mecole Hardman WR Pelvis DNP DNP - - Frank Clark DE Groin LP LP - - Skyy Moore WR Hand FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Hip FP FP - -

Jaguars

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Luke Fortner C Back LP LP - - Brandon Scherff G Abdomen DNP LP - - Kendric Pryor WR Shoulder LP LP - - Jamal Agnew WR Shoulder LP LP - - Trevor Lawrence QB Toe LP LP - - Ross Matiscik LS Back DNP LP - -

Some notes

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was the only member of the Chiefs’ 53-man roster to miss practice for the second day in a row (more on that here). Though the Chiefs said he would do a little more on Wednesday, defensive end Frank Clark (groin) was again limited.

Marathon > Sprint — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) January 18, 2023

As a reminder: Both running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) returned to practice on Tuesday, but since they are still on injured reserve, the Chiefs do not need to include them on the injury report. Both were spotted again on Wednesday.

Here’s a shot of Fortson from our brief media look:

Here’s two shots of Jody Fortson wearing a brace on that left elbow. Fortson and CEH are designated to return from IR. Both spotted on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/4tC6SkaVby — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 18, 2023

For the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) was limited again Wednesday. Lawrence’s toe issue has seen him on the injury report since Week 14.

was again Wednesday. Lawrence’s toe issue has seen him on the injury report since Week 14. Right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen) was upgraded to limited on Wednesday after missing practice on Tuesday. Scherff was limited for the same reason through all of last week before playing every snap against the Los Angeles Chargers. Center Luke Fortner (back) was once again limited.

