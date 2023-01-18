It might have been the most famous play that never was.

In the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders Week 18, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense formed a spinning, circular huddle.

After peeling away from the huddle, running back Jerick McKinnon took a direct snap he pitched back to Mahomes — who threw a catch-and-run touchdown to wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

While the play that Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid called “Snow Globe” was nullified by a holding penalty, fascination with the play has continued — although not everyone is a fan.

On Saturday, the Chiefs will face the Jacksonville Jaguars — whom they defeated 27-17 in Week 10 — to open the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. According to Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson, Kansas City’s next opponent is unconcerned with — and plans no special preparation for — the now-famous formation.

“They still have to line up and get set,” Pederson explained to reporters on Tuesday. “It’s fun and everything. It’s exciting — and players love it.

“I’ve been there with Coach Reid when things like that happen — and the players are engaged. The players probably came up with it, quite honestly. But you don’t have to spend too much time [preparing]. Eventually, they’ve got to get lined up within the 40-second time limit.”

Pederson speaks from experience. He was the starting quarterback in Reid’s first game as an NFL head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. He joined the Eagles’ coaching staff in 2009. When the Chiefs named Reid as their head coach in 2013, Pederson came aboard as offensive coordinator. He left Kansas City in 2016 — to come full circle by himself as the Eagles’ new head coach.

He and Reid still have a close bond.

“We talk during the season,” he confirmed. “Obviously this week’s different — and when we played them a while back. I owe a lot to Coach Reid: my career — not only as a player, but as a coach.

“I still want to pick his brain and learn. He’s been doing this a long time — and he’s been really successful at it. Anything I can learn and take away from him is a blessing for me.”