Chiefs vs. Jaguars Tuesday injury report: Frank Clark limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In the AFC’s Divisional Round, Kansas City hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Mecole Hardman WR Pelvis DNP - - - Frank Clark DE Groin LP - - - Skyy Moore WR Hand FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Hip FP - - -

Jaguars

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Brandon Scherff OL Abdomen DNP - - - Ross Matiscik LS Back DNP - - - Luke Fortner OL Back LP - - - Kendric Pryor WR Shoulder LP - - - Jamal Agnew WR Shoulder LP - - - Trevor Lawrence QB Toe LP - - -

