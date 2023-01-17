 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Tuesday injury report: Frank Clark limited

In the Divisional Round of the postseason, Kansas City faces Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In the AFC’s Divisional Round, Kansas City hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status
Mecole Hardman WR Pelvis DNP - - -
Frank Clark DE Groin LP - - -
Skyy Moore WR Hand FP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Hip FP - - -

Jaguars

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status
Brandon Scherff OL Abdomen DNP - - -
Ross Matiscik LS Back DNP - - -
Luke Fortner OL Back LP - - -
Kendric Pryor WR Shoulder LP - - -
Jamal Agnew WR Shoulder LP - - -
Trevor Lawrence QB Toe LP - - -

Some notes

  • As expected, wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was the only member of the Chiefs’ 53-man roster to miss practice on Tuesday (more on that here). Defensive end Frank Clark (groin) was limited.
  • As a reminder: Both running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) returned to practice on Tuesday, but since they are still on injured reserve, the Chiefs do not need to include them on the injury report.
  • For the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) was limited on Tuesday. Lawrence’s toe issue has seen him on the injury report since Week 14.
  • The Jaguars were without right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen) on Tuesday, but it’s necessary to note he was limited for the same reason through all last of week before getting a questionable designation — and then played every snap against the Los Angeles Chargers. Center Luke Fortner (back) was limited.

