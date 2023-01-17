On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced details regarding how to purchase tickets for the potential neutral-site AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

For the neutral site to come into play, the Chiefs would need to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Bills would need to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend in the Divisional round. The AFC Championship game will be played on Sunday, January 29, at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the latest from the league, as shared in an official press release:

Season Ticket Members for both teams who previously opted-in to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets will have an exclusive presale opportunity to buy tickets to the potential AFC title game in Atlanta at a preferred rate beginning at 9 am CT on Wednesday, January 18. Season Ticket Members will be provided unique passcodes tied to their season ticket account. Season Ticket Members will be contacted via email by each club with additional information on how to participate. All other fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up to receive a passcode to participate in a presale, subject to availability, beginning at 9 am CT on Friday, January 20. Fans who wish to participate in the Friday presale can visit https://www.NFL.com/AFC to register for the presale. In partnership with Ticketmaster, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the NFL, if available, any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public on Monday, January 23 at 10 am ET through www.ticketmaster.com, should the neutral site game be confirmed.

The NFL added that there would be a six-ticket limit per purchase, and should the Bills and Chiefs not meet, all tickets would be refunded in full by way of the method used to make the purchase.