Chiefs open as 9-point favorites over Jaguars in Divisional Round

Kansas City will host Jacksonville at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

By John Dixon
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a Divisional Round game of the AFC playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 9-point favorite in the matchup.

The Jaguars are the lowest-remaining seed following the Wild Card round, in which Jacksonville came from behind to edge the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30, the Buffalo Bills held on to beat the Miami Dolphins 34-31 and the Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the Baltimore Ravens 24-17. The Chiefs entered the playoffs as the AFC’s No. 1 seed, earning a bye for the Wild Card round after finishing the regular season with the conference’s best record.

Kansas City last met Jacksonville in Week 10, when the Chiefs earned a 27-17 home victory. Patrick Mahomes threw for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns, while Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

