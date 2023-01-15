The Kansas City Chiefs now know their Divisional round opponent: the Jacksonville Jaguars, winners of the AFC South and Saturday’s Wild Card round game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jaguars will visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

By clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Chiefs earned a bye week and the right to play the lowest-seeded team remaining following the Wild Card round. The No. 2-seeded Buffalo Bills defeated the No. 7-seeded Miami Dolphins and the No. 3-Cincinnati Bengals took care of the No. 6-seeded Baltimore Ravens, leaving the No. 4 Jaguars as the lowest-remaining seed.

The Jaguars came back to beat the Chargers on Saturday night after trailing by 27 points with less than two minutes to go in the second quarter. Jacksonville managed a late first-half touchdown before outscoring Los Angeles 24-3 in the second half. Riley Patterson hit a 36-yarder as time expired to send the Chargers to the offseason.

The Chiefs saw the Jaguars this season in Week 10, with Kansas City controlling the game from beginning to end in a 27-17 home victory. Patrick Mahomes threw for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns, including wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s first career score. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was efficient, throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars’ visit against the Chiefs marked the third game in which the Chiefs started rookie Isiah Pacheco at running back, but the first time he got more than 10 carries in that role. Pacheco ran 16 times for 82 yards.

The rematch in the playoffs will feature the first playoff matchup between Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, the Chiefs’ former offensive coordinator. Pederson is 0-2 against Reid in regular-season games.