Wild Card Sunday games discussion

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are idle this weekend, watching a dozen other teams fight their way to next weekend’s Divisional Round games. On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23, while the Jacksonville Jaguars came back from a 27-0 deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30. If there are no AFC upsets on Sunday, the Jaguars will travel to Kansas City for the Divisional Round.

Six more teams play in Sunday’s Wild Card matchups.

At Noon Arrowhead Time, the Miami Dolphins (9-8) go on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills (13-3-1) on CBS (locally on KCTV/5). Then at 3:30, the New York Giants (9-7-1) will be in Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) on FOX (WDAF/4). Sunday’s matchups conclude with the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4-1) hosting the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at 7:15 p.m. on NBC (KSHB/41).

If the Dolphins win, they’ll come to Kansas City for the Divisional Round. But if they lose — and the Ravens win — Baltimore will face the Chiefs. If both lose, Jacksonville will be the Chiefs’ opponent next weekend.

Let’s talk about Sunday’s games!