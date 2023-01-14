Wild Card Saturday games discussion

Holding their respective conference’s top seeds, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are idle this weekend, watching a dozen other teams fight their way to next weekend’s Divisional Round games.

The Wild Card round begins with an NFC matchup: the Seattle Seahawks (9-8) visiting the San Francisco 49ers (13-4) at 3:30 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on FOX (locally on WDAF/4). Then at 7:15, it’s a game that Kansas City fans will be watching carefully: the Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) on NBC (locally on KSHB/41). Unless there is an upset in one of Sunday’s AFC games, the winner of this matchup will be the team the Chiefs host in the Divisional Round.

Let’s talk about Saturday’s games!