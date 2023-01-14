Arrowheadlines: George Karlaftis finishes in top 10 of NFL.com’s rookie rankings

The latest

10 - George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs · DE DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 30 overall He’s played as well as any rookie defensive lineman over the last seven weeks of the season, with 5.5 sacks in that span.

Patrick Mahomes & Chris Jones Earn Pro Football Focus’ Season-End Awards | The Mothership

On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Chris Jones earned PFF’s “Defensive Player of the Year” award. Jones was simply tremendous this past season, matching a career-best with 15.5 sacks, but his advanced metrics were also off the charts. Here’s what Monson had to say about Jones: “While all of the focus has been on the three elite edge rusher seasons, Chris Jones has been every bit as good as an interior force. With 77 total pressures, Jones tallied 14 more than any other interior pass rusher, and he even had snaps where he kicked out to rush around tackles from a true edge alignment at well north of 300 pounds. With Aaron Donald getting hurt this season, Jones was the best and most consistent interior pass rusher, and he beats out the three elite edge rushers getting all of the attention.”

Tyreek Hill: “This one right here will mean a lot more to me because I’ve never been an underdog. In Kansas City, I was blessed to be on a real good football team. Here, it’s different. I feel like right now I’ve got a chip on my shoulder and so do the rest of the guys.” — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 13, 2023

Round 1 - Pick 31 Matthew Bergeron OT - SYRACUSE After failing to reach a long-term deal last summer, the Chiefs franchised tagged Orlando Brown Jr.. If they’re not willing to make him the league’s highest-paid offensive tackle, they could look to replace him with the versatile and experienced Matthew Bergeron.

The decision comes days after McVay said in his end-of-season news conference that he would be taking the “appropriate time” to make a decision on his future to figure out “the best way to continue to move forward in the right way to be the best coach that you can possibly be.” The Rams are coming off a 5-12 season, McVay’s worst losing campaign since he was hired in Los Angeles in 2017, as they dealt with a slew of injuries, including to starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

When the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Wild Card Weekend game on Saturday, they will be without one of their top offensive playmakers. Wide receiver Mike Williams is out for the game with a back injury, the Chargers announced on Friday. According to ESPN, Williams suffered a fracture in his back that is expected to sideline him for two to three weeks. Barring a run to the Super Bowl, it is unlikely that Williams plays again this season, per ESPN. Williams suffered the injury during the team’s meaningless Week 18 loss to the division rival Denver Broncos. Before the game began, the Chargers were locked into the AFC’s No. 5 seed and their first-round matchup with the Jaguars. Despite that reality, the Chargers elected to play numerous starters deep into the game, including Williams, Keenan Allen, and Justin Herbert.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted a statement from Clowney in which he apologized and claimed his comments were taken out of context:

Browns’ DE Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett for his comments last week and issued this statement: pic.twitter.com/QTJYO2HK8L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2023

Speaking last week to Cleveland.com (h/t ESPN’s Jake Trotter), Clowney said he was “95 percent sure” he would not re-sign with the Browns during the offseason, and went on to question the organization’s priorities: “You’re all trying to get [Garrett] into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games. I don’t even think [Garrett] notices. I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault, and it’s B.S., and I don’t have time for it.”

Jerick McKinnon While McKinnon isn’t the most talented back Kansas City has had during Reid’s tenure, you can easily argue he’s the most versatile. He’s the best pass-protecting running back the team has had — and he’s also very dynamic as a receiver.

McKinnon running a post from empty to finding an opening in zone, then making two defenders. Then also making three defenders miss before going down. Did not think he had that in his arsenal but glad nonetheless pic.twitter.com/owSHYuu4sz — Nate Christensen (@natech32) January 4, 2023

On this play, McKinnon’s lined up as a No. 1 receiver in an empty formation. Typically in this circumstance, a running back will just stand still or run a short hitch route. But the Chiefs have McKinnon run a skinny post route — that is, breaking a post route to the right at 13-14 yards downfield. McKinnon recognizes a hole in the zone coverage — and then works with quarterback Patrick Mahomes to exploit it.

