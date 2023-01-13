The Associated Press has released the results of its annual voting for the 2022 NFL All-Pro team — with four Kansas City Chiefs players selected to the first team and two players selected to the second team.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend are the first-teamers, with left guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey earning second-team honors.

Mahomes received 49 of the 50 first-team All-Pro votes at quarterback, which, as NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero noted, indicates he should take home this year’s AP NFL MVP award. Mahomes is a first-team All-Pro for the first time since 2018, when he won his first MVP award. Jones also received 49 of 50 votes, making him a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. Jones has been a second-team All-Pro three times.

Not to be overshadowed, Kelce joined Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson as the only two unanimous first-team All-Pros. Kelce has been named a first or second-team All-Pro for seven straight seasons running, with 2022 being his fourth first-team appearance. It’s fair to say that Kelce — like Mahomes — could retire at any time he wishes at this point; Canton will be waiting.

Townsend was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his young career. Snubbed his rookie season, Humphrey was named a second-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. Thuney was named to the second team for the second time in his career.

Check out the full team listings below:

AP All-Pro first team

Offense

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes — Kansas City

Running Back — Josh Jacobs — Las Vegas

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

Defense

Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City ; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

Special teams

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

AP All-Pro second team

Offense

Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Defense

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia

Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver

Special teams

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota

Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit

Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco

Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore

What do we think? Are there any Chiefs missing? Weigh in below.