The Associated Press has released the results of its annual voting for the 2022 NFL All-Pro team — with four Kansas City Chiefs players selected to the first team and two players selected to the second team.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend are the first-teamers, with left guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey earning second-team honors.
Mahomes received 49 of the 50 first-team All-Pro votes at quarterback, which, as NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero noted, indicates he should take home this year’s AP NFL MVP award. Mahomes is a first-team All-Pro for the first time since 2018, when he won his first MVP award. Jones also received 49 of 50 votes, making him a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. Jones has been a second-team All-Pro three times.
Not to be overshadowed, Kelce joined Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson as the only two unanimous first-team All-Pros. Kelce has been named a first or second-team All-Pro for seven straight seasons running, with 2022 being his fourth first-team appearance. It’s fair to say that Kelce — like Mahomes — could retire at any time he wishes at this point; Canton will be waiting.
Townsend was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his young career. Snubbed his rookie season, Humphrey was named a second-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. Thuney was named to the second team for the second time in his career.
Check out the full team listings below:
AP All-Pro first team
Offense
- Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes — Kansas City
- Running Back — Josh Jacobs — Las Vegas
- Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
- Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas
- Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
- Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
- Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
- Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
- Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
Defense
- Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas
- Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
- Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo
- Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver
- Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco
Special teams
- Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
- Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City
- Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
- Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England
- Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington
- Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
AP All-Pro second team
Offense
- Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia
- Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland
- Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
- Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas
- Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
- Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
- Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City
- Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
- Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
Defense
- Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia
- Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee
- Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.
- Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia
- Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver
Special teams
- Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
- Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
- Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota
- Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit
- Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco
- Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore
What do we think? Are there any Chiefs missing? Weigh in below.
Loading comments...