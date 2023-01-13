The Kansas City Chiefs earned the AFC’s first-round bye for the 2022 postseason, so they will have the weekend off as the NFL postseason gets underway.
Wild Card weekend kicks off with an NFC matchup: the Seattle Seahawks (9-8) visiting the San Francisco 49ers (13-4) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on FOX (locally on WDAF/4).
Then at 7:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) in a game that Kansas City fans will be watching carefully. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are favored by 2.5 points. That game will be carried on NBC (locally on KSHB/41).
There are three Wild Card games on Sunday. At Noon, the Miami Dolphins (9-8) go on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills (13-3-1) on CBS (KCTV/5). Then at 3:30, the New York Giants (9-7-1) will be in Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) on FOX (WDAF/4). Sunday’s matchups conclude with the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4-1) hosting the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at 7:15 p.m. on NBC (KSHB/41).
The Wild Card round concludes at 7:15 p.m. Monday with the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) on ESPN and ABC (KMBC/9).
Here are our picks for the Wild Card matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
