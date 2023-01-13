 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Staff predictions for Wild Card weekend’s NFL games

The Chiefs are on the bye, but we’re picking all of this weekend’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs earned the AFC’s first-round bye for the 2022 postseason, so they will have the weekend off as the NFL postseason gets underway.

Wild Card weekend kicks off with an NFC matchup: the Seattle Seahawks (9-8) visiting the San Francisco 49ers (13-4) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on FOX (locally on WDAF/4).

Then at 7:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) in a game that Kansas City fans will be watching carefully. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are favored by 2.5 points. That game will be carried on NBC (locally on KSHB/41).

There are three Wild Card games on Sunday. At Noon, the Miami Dolphins (9-8) go on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills (13-3-1) on CBS (KCTV/5). Then at 3:30, the New York Giants (9-7-1) will be in Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) on FOX (WDAF/4). Sunday’s matchups conclude with the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4-1) hosting the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at 7:15 p.m. on NBC (KSHB/41).

The Wild Card round concludes at 7:15 p.m. Monday with the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) on ESPN and ABC (KMBC/9).

Here are our picks for the Wild Card matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 164-98-6

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (9-8) at 49ers (13-4)?

view results
  • 0%
    Seahawks
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    49ers
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (10-7) at Jaguars (9-8)?

view results
  • 100%
    Chargers
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Jaguars
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (9-8) at Bills (13-3-1)?

view results
  • 100%
    Dolphins
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Bills
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (9-7-1) at Vikings (13-4)?

view results
  • 0%
    Giants
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Vikings
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (10-7) at Bengals (12-4-1)?

view results
  • 100%
    Ravens
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Bengals
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (12-5) at Buccaneers (8-9)?

view results
  • 0%
    Cowboys
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Buccaneers
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Week 7 picks 10-4-0
Week 8 picks 11-3-1
Week 9 picks 9-4-0
Week 10 picks 6-8-0
Week 11 picks 9-5-0
Week 12 picks 11-5-0
Week 13 picks 10-4-1
Week 14 picks 6-5-1
Week 15 picks 11-5-0
Week 16 picks 12-4-0
Week 17 picks 10-4-1
Week 18 picks 11-4-0
Total 164-98-6

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 163 75 1 0.6841
2 2 Conner Helm 134 71 1 0.6529
3 4 Ricko Mendoza 154 84 1 0.6464
4 3 Nate Christensen 152 86 1 0.6381
5 5 John Dixon 166 94 2 0.6374
6 6 Bryan Stewart 171 98 2 0.6347
7 7 Talon Graff 169 100 2 0.6273
8 9 Stephen Serda 167 102 2 0.6199
9 11 Price Carter 126 78 1 0.6171
10 10 Pete Sweeney 166 103 2 0.6162
11 12 Rocky Magaña 155 97 2 0.6142
12 8 Jared Sapp 158 100 2 0.6115
13 13 Kramer Sansone 164 105 2 0.6089
14 14 Zach Gunter 142 95 1 0.5987
15 15 Ron Kopp Jr. 151 103 2 0.5938
16 17 Maurice Elston 137 101 1 0.5753
17 16 Matt Stagner 141 106 2 0.5703

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride