In Week 19, some Chiefs fans think ‘Snow Globe’ was disrespectful

In this edition, we learn that some Kansas City fans agree that the 'Snow Globe' play run against the Raiders was disrespectful.

In this edition, we learn that some Kansas City fans agree that the ‘Snow Globe’ play run against the Raiders was disrespectful.

Chiefs fan confidence

It appears that Saturday’s 31-13 defeat of the Las Vegas Raiders was (finally) enough to restore the confidence of Kansas City fans.

The worst Divisional Round opponent

There doesn’t seem to be much argument about this. More than four in five Chiefs fans are most concerned with playing the Los Angeles Chargers when the team plays its first postseason game next weekend. It looks like most of Chiefs Kingdom will be rooting for the Jacksonville Jaguars when those teams meet on Saturday night.

Was “Snow Globe” disrespectful?

It appears that some NFL players (and fans, too) thought it was disrespectful for Kansas City to run the play called “Snow Globe” against the Raiders. So we thought it would be interesting to find out how Chiefs fans would feel if such a play was run against their team. It turns out that about one in seven Kansas City fans would feel disrespected.

2023 wide receiver impact

About four in five Chiefs fans think wide receiver Skyy Moore will have more impact than either Justyn Ross or John Ross. But four times as many think the former Clemson wideout who has spent his rookie season on Kansas City’s injured reserve list will have a greater impact than the five-year NFL veteran that the team recently signed to a 2023 contract.

