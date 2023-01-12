Jerick McKinnon named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December-January 2022

The NFL has named Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon as its AFC offensive player of the month for December and January of the 2022 season.

McKinnon’s breakout at the age of 30 has been nothing short of remarkable — especially considering his rotational role in the Chiefs’ offense and timeshare with rookie starter Isiah Pacheco.

In December and January (a stretch that included six games), the running back led the NFL with nine total touchdowns, recording a receiving touchdown in every single game. McKinnon is the first running back since 1970 with a scoring reception in at least five straight games.

McKinnon’s final stat line in December and January was 33 rushes for 142 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) and one rushing touchdown — along with 27 catches for 274 yards and eight touchdowns. McKinnon’s nine receiving touchdowns on the season led the league for running backs. Green Bay Packers’ running back Aaron Jones, Los Angeles Chargers’ back Austin Ekeler and the San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey — all had just five on the season.

Thursday’s announcement marks McKinnon's first career Offensive Player of the Month award. It is the third for the Chiefs this season. McKinnon joins punter Tommy Townsend (September) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (November) in taking home a monthly award during the 2022 season.

McKinnon is the sixth Chiefs running back to earn a monthly award, joining the likes of Priest Holmes (a two-time winner), Kareem Hunt, Larry Johnson (a two-time winner), Christian Okoye and Barry Word. That’s some very good company.